AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gail P. DiGiovanni, 84, passed away peacefully at her childhood home surrounded by family on Sunday, October 30, 2022.



Gail was born August 20, 1938, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late August Frederick and

Florence Marie Pusch and was a lifelong area resident.



Gail was a 1956 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School.

She was the Owner and Operator of the Isaly’s Dairy Store in Warren for 25 years until its closure in 1995.



In her retirement, Gail relocated to Howland where she enjoyed cooking, shopping and

spending time with her family and friends.



Gail is survived by her son, Keith (Linda) Hoffman of Austintown; three grandchildren, Jennifer Hoffman, Kristen Hoffman and Tyler Hoffman and two great-grandchildren, Addisyn Lawson and Kason Hoffman.



Gail’s first husband, Jerry W. Hoffman, whom she married November 22, 1957, passed away June 29, 1992. Her husband, Joseph D. DiGiovanni Sr., whom she married Deccember 22, 1993, passed away September 27, 2005.



A son, Timothy W. Hoffman, also preceded Gail in death.



The family wishes to extend its gratitude to Gail’s longtime neighbors, Stephanie and Tim Seikel and Beverly March, as well as Gail’s physician, Dr. Nitin K. Patel.



A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to be made in Gail’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association.



Professional arrangements are being handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

