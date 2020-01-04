Gail A. Horvath, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gail A. Horvath, 60, passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019.

She was born February 2, 1959, in Youngstown, the daughter of John J. and Irene M. (Pape) Horvath.

Gail was a graduate of Chaney High School Class of 1978.

She worked in Nursing Care at Caprice Health for over 40 years.

She was a caregiver for her family and spent her free time helping others.

Gail was preceded in death by her parents, John and Irene and her brother, John J. Horvath, Jr.

Calling hours will be held 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, 4303 Mahoning Avenue, Austintown, Ohio, 44515

A prayer service will be held at 9:15 a.m., on Thursday, January 9, at the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m., at St. Columba Cathedral.

Condolences may be sent at www.higgins-reardon.com.

To send flowers to Gail’s family, please visit our floral section.