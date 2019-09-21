Frederick W. Rosko, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frederick W. Rosko, Sr., 86, passed away September 19, 2019, at Sunrise of Dublin, Ohio.

Fred was born in Youngstown in 1933, the son of the late Josef and Margaret Rosko.

He was a 1952 graduate of Chaney High School, attended Youngstown College, and served his country as a Corporal in the US Army Infantry.

Fred was a member of the Ohio Carpenters Local 171 Union for more than 50 years, retiring in 1997.

He enjoyed spending time with his family and pursuing his life-long passion of breeding and racing champion homing pigeons.

Fred is survived by his wife of 63 years, the former Nancy Antonoff, who he married on February 4, 1956; his six children, Fred (Kathy) Rosko, Jr. of Austintown, Kelly (Robert) Kerpsack of Dublin, Bridget (Kevin) Chumlea of Cedarburg, Wisconsin, Chad (Michelle) Rosko of Canfield, Rachel (Greg) Hollern of Dublin and Joshua (Ashley) Rosko of Dublin; thirteen grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Fred was also preceded in death by three sisters, Irene (John) Hudak, Ann (William) Krajcirik and Eleanor (John) Krajcirik; brother, Raymond (Jane) Rosko and a grandson, Mario Rosko.

Family and friends may call Monday, September 23, 2019 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel .

A prayer service will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at 9:15 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at St. Christine Church, followed by a military honors ceremony and internment at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions in Fred’s memory to St. Christine Church, 3165 S. Schenley Ave., Youngstown, OH 44511.