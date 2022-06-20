WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frederick T. Bell, 98, died peacefully Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at the home of his daughter, Susan, who was his caregiver the past five years.

Fred was born June 13, 1924, in Youngstown, the son of the late Mike and Helen Stretafski Bell.

He was a graduate of South High School.

Fred also was a proud veteran of the Army and served his country during World War II.

Upon returning from war, Fred worked as a machinist for United Engineering for 37 years until retiring in 1983.

In his spare time, he enjoyed bowling, golfing, fishing, shooting pool and going to the casino. Fred was a huge fan of the Cleveland Indians and Cleveland Browns.

Fred is survived by two daughters, Susan Frommelt (Arnold Bernat) of Howland and Nancy Rouan of Springhill, Florida; two sisters, Mary Ann (Robert) Kaminski of Mokena Ill and Rose (Dave) Adams of Northfield Center; brother, Tom (Marit) Bell of New Port Richey, Florida; three grandchildren, James Cooper (who was raised by Fred and Agnes), Jeffrey (Crystal) Frommelt and Michael (Amber) Frommelt and great-grandchildren, Justin, Naydia, Kaedyn and Rhyker.

He was preceded in death by his wife, the former Agnes E. Markovich, whom he married December 14, 1946 and who died November 8, 1993.

A private graveside service was held Friday, June 16, 2022, in Lake Park Cemetery, officiated by the Rev. Michael Polosky.

Professional arrangements were handled by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel.

