LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frederick Lee Nelder, 65, passed away Friday, March 3, 2023, at his home, surrounded by his family.



He was born March 2, 1958, in Warren, a son of the late Stephen and Doris Lamar Nelder.





Fred enjoyed spending his time working in the garage and his greatest joy in life was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.



Fred is survived by his wife, Mary K. Nelder, whom he married February 22, 2008; his children, Chrissy Smith of Salem, Steven Nelder of Lisbon, Scott Nelder of East Palestine, Starla Adams of Wellsville and Jennifer Barret of Warren; 11 grandchildren and his siblings, David Nelder of Warren, Martin Nelder of Lordstown, Gregory Nelder of Diamond, Roger Nelder of Lisbon, Kenneth Nelder, also of Lisbon, Nelson Nelder of Grafton, West Virginia, Kevin Nelder of Lisbon and Robin Nelder of Diamond.



Fred was also preceded in death by his grandson, Landon; sister, Rebecca McDonough and an infant sister, Mary Ann Nelder.



Family and friends may call 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Salem Chapel. A funeral service will follow at Noon at the funeral home.



Burial will take place in Woodsdale Cemetery.



To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Frederick Lee Nelder, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, March 8 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.