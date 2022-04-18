YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frederick Gregory Bord, 87, of Youngstown, died peacefully with his family by his side on April 10, 2022.

Fred was born on May 7, 1934 in Youngstown, the son of Harry L and M. Louise (McFarland) Bord.

Fred graduated from Ursuline High School and would attend his beloved Ohio State University before graduating from Youngstown State University. He later went on to pursue his MBA from Baldwin Wallace University. He was a cheerleader at Ursuline and Ohio State, a member of Phi Kappa Fraternity, Knights of Columbus and the Akron Executive Association.

He served his country in the 322nd Battalion in the Army Corp of Engineers. Fred started the Bord Construction Company in the 1960’s and would later join his brothers in the family businesses, Cotter Moving and Storage and Fisher-Bord Moving and Storage.

Fred was predeceased by his hero and eldest son Freddie. He leaves his loving children Monique (Wayne) of Ontario Canada, Danielle, of Youngstown and Tyler and Trevor both of Akron. He also leaves his loving friends, his former wife Roseann(Sweeney) Bord and former partner Patricia Ferguson. He will be missed by adoring grandchildren; Zachary, Delaney, Ryan and Andrew as well as two great-grandchildren Angel and D’Angelo and many loving nieces and nephews. Fred also leaves his sister Louise (Ken) Hagstrom. He also was preceded in death by his brothers Bill and Harry.

Friends and family may call from 4:00 -7:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 4,2022 , at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, 3701 Starr Centre Drive Canfield, Ohio 44406. A prayer service will be held at 9:15 a.m. on Thursday May 5,2022 , at the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at St. Dominic Church 77 E. Lucius Ave., Youngstown, Ohio 44507.

The family would like to extend its gratitude to the Salem Regional Medical Center especially Dr. Kessler and her team. Donations can be made to SRMC Foundation, 1995 East State Street, Salem Ohio 44460 in memory of Fred.

