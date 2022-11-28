YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Fred Martino, 94, passed away Friday evening November 25, 2022 at St Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.



He was born May 12, 1928, in Youngstown, Ohio a son of the late Guy and Annette Perfettee Martino.



Fred graduated from Chaney High School. He was honorably discharged from the United States Army.

After serving, he spent the next 45 years working for Republic Steel and retiring from WCI. Fred enjoyed fishing, gardening, playing poker, and just being outdoors.



Fred is survived by three sons, Thomas (Pamela) Martino of Youngstown, Neil (Charlotte) Martino of Ravenna and James (Barbara) Martino of Struthers: five grandchildren, Ryan, Matthew, Anthony, Nicole and Dominique; four great-grandchildren and his siblings, Guy Martino, Jr. of Youngstown, Rose Rozzi of Austintown, and Amy (Jerry) Kernan of Canfield.



He was also preceded in death by his wife, Anne Stokan Martino, who passed away November 10, 2021; a brother, Joseph (Betty) Martino and his brother-in-law, Victor Rozzi.



Family and friends may call Wednesday, November 30, 2022 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel and on Thursday, December 1, 2022 from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at St. Brendan Church.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday at 11:00 a.m. at the church.



The Martino family would like to give a special thanks to the staff at St. Elizabeth for all of their care during this time.

