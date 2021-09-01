Frank X. Brosko, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frank X. Brosko, 92, passed away Monday, August 30, at Hospice House.



He was born December 15, 1928 in Youngstown, a son of the late Joseph and Elizabeth (Chizmar) Brosko.



Frank was born into a large family and is a life long resident of the Youngstown area where he attended Ursuline High School and Saint Mary’s Seminary College. He graduated from YSU and then earned a Master’s Degree in Education from Westminster College. He was awarded a Fulbright Scholarship to study in Rome, Italy.

Frank was a beloved teacher of high school Latin and English and taught and coached at Ursuline, West Branch, Poland and Woodrow Wilson (25 years). He retired after 32 years of teaching and went on to be a Eucharistic Minister and volunteer for Holy Family Church, Sunrise and Greenbrier nursing homes as well as a CCD teacher.

He was an active member/attendee of several Catholic churches including Holy Family, Byzantine Catholic Infant Jesus of Prague, Saint Charles, and Saint Nicholas.

He was also active in the Saint Vincent DePaul Society and the Knights of Columbus.

Frank loved walking, biking, travel (especially to the ocean) and visiting with and taking his grandkids “bumming”.



Frank recently celebrated his 57th wedding anniversary and is survived by his wife, Shirley M. (Varley) Brosko, whom he married August 29, 1964. They have three children, Denise (James) McConnell of South Range, Colleen (Tracy Greer) Brosko of Austin, Texas and Brian (Larisa) Brosko of Austin, Texas; six grandchildren, Mitchell, Luke, Kiley, Caden, and Hailey McConnell and Andris Francis Brosko and two brothers, Raymond Brosko of Youngstown and Charles (Irene) Brosko of Austintown.



He was also preceded in death by a grandson, Bryan McConnell; a sister, Betty Ann Liposchak and three brothers, William, Joseph and David “Cyril” Brosko.



Our most loved “Frankisms” are: “Pray, pray, pray and everything will go your way!”; “The only time they’re quiet is when they’re eating!” and “Yesterday is history, tomorrow is a mystery, today is the present, a gift from God so enjoy your present!”



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, September 4 at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Family Church. For anyone who is planning on attending, the family has requested for masks to be worn.



Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to Hospice of the Valley Hospice House, 9803 Sharrott Road, Poland, OH 44514.



Professional arrangements are being handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Frank X. Brosko, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, September 2 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.