POLAND – Frank S. Rubino, 93, passed away November 13, 2021 and Josephine Rubino, 87, passed away November 16, 2021.



Frank was born February 10, 1928 in Pacentro, Italy, a son of the late Amedeo and Angelina Rubino.



Frank was employed by Youngstown Sheet and Tube.

He loved gardening and would always plant a large vegetable garden every year up until three years ago. The produce he collected from the garden, he would make sure his family and friends would receive some. He would even help others start their gardens, providing them with his own plants.



Josephine was born August 8, 1934 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Antonio and Mary DeFelice Colangelo.



Josephine graduated from Struthers High School in 1954.

She devoted her life to taking care of her family.



Frank and Josphine married July 19, 1958.

They are survived by their son, Frank (Diane) Rubino of Poland; Josphine’s sister, Violet Malvestuto of Poland; her friend, Cecilia Rovnyak and many nieces and nephews.



They were preceded in death by their daughter, Gilda Rubino Brown; Frank’s siblings, Anna Deberardinis, Pasquale, Bruno Alesandrini, Joseph S. Rubino, Attilio Rubino and Alberto Rubino; and Josphine’s brothers, Benjamin and Anthony Colangelo.



On November 19, 2021 they were both laid to rest at Poland Riverside Cemetery.



There will be a Memorial Mass Friday July 29, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Family Church.



Professional arrangements are being handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel.



