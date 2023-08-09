BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frank R. Kalmer, Jr. peacefully passed away on Monday, August 7, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Youngstown.

He was born on November 30, 1940, in Youngstown, a son of the late Frank and Rose (Hotsey) Kalmer.



Frank was a dedicated and hardworking individual who spent 30 years of his career as a storekeeper at Woodside Receiving Hospital. He was known for his attention to detail and his strong work ethic. Frank’s commitment to his job not only made him respected among his colleagues but also made him an integral part of the hospital community.



In addition to his professional achievements, Frank was a proud graduate of Boardman High School. He valued education and always encouraged others to pursue their dreams through learning. His dedication to his studies during high school laid the groundwork for his successful career as a storekeeper.

He was an Army Reservist from 1961-1966.



Frank had a kind and caring personality that endeared him to everyone he met. He had a genuine interest in the well-being of others and always went out of his way to lend a helping hand. Whether it was offering words of encouragement or providing assistance with tasks, Frank’s compassion touched the lives of many.



During his leisure time, Frank enjoyed camping with his beloved wife, the former Donna J. Westover. Together, they created lasting memories in the great outdoors, finding solace in the beauty of nature. These cherished moments brought them closer together and served as a reminder of the importance of enjoying life’s simple pleasures.



In addition to Donna, Frank is survived by various loved ones who will forever hold him dear to their hearts. His sister-in-law, Debbie Ryan and her husband, Kevin, were not only family but also close friends who will undoubtedly cherish the memories they shared with Frank.



Frank was preceded in death by his sister, Rosemary Glass.



Frank’s passing leaves behind cherished memories that will be forever treasured by those who knew him. His kindhearted nature touched countless lives throughout his journey, leaving a lasting impact on all who had the privilege of crossing paths with him.



Family and friends are invited to pay their respects at the visitation held at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home – Boardman-Canfield Chapel, located at 3701 Starr Centre Drive in Canfield, Ohio, on Friday, August 11, 2023. The visitation will begin at 12:30 p.m. and conclude at 1:00 p.m. The funeral service will begin at 1:00 p.m. allowing loved ones to come together to celebrate Frank’s remarkable life and bid him a heartfelt farewell.



Frank will be greatly missed by all who knew him. His unwavering commitment to his profession, his caring nature and his zest for life will forever remain in our hearts. May he rest in peace knowing that he made a positive impact on the lives of so many.

Memorial contributions may be made in Frank’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105

