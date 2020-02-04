Frank Marsco, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frank Marsco, 70, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, February 2, 2020 at home.



He was born July 14, 1949, in Youngstown, a son of the late Frank and Thomasine (Vecchione) Marsco.



Frank was a 1967 graduate of Ursuline High School and received a degree from Youngstown State University.

He worked in the golf shop at Mill Creek Metro Parks Golf Course.

He was a member of the YMCA and had a passion for golf.



Frank is survived by his son, Tom (Amanda) Marsco of Middleburg Heights; a brother, John (Kate) Marsco of Poland; two grandchildren, Joseph and Jenna Marsco; a niece and nephew; his former wife, Mary Ann Marsco of Liberty; many aunts, uncles and cousins and his companion, Jill Vaccaro of Liberty.



Family and friends may call Friday, February 7 from 10:00 – 11:45 a.m. at St. Edward Church, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 p.m. at the church.



Professional arrangements are being handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel.

To send flowers to Frank’s family, please visit our floral section.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, February 5, at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.