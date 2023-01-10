ELLSWORTH, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frank J. Sofranko, 63, died peacefully Friday, January 6, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.

Frank was born April 30, 1959, in Youngstown, the son of Frank and Helen Kral Sofranko.

He was a 1977 graduate of Ursuline High School.

He worked in the maintenance department for The Ohio Turnpike Commission for 31 years, before retiring as assistant foreman in 2010.

Frank was an active member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Austintown, where he served as a Eucharistic Minister and was a member of parish council. He was also a 3rd Degree Knight on the Knights of Columbus Council 3930.

Frank was a bright light in the lives of so many throughout the community. He lived a life of service, whether it was with family, friends, neighbors, or at church. He was always committed to helping anyone in need.

Frank enjoyed golf and bocce. He was a member of the Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish Golf League and played in the Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish Summer Bocce League, as well as the Pacentrano Club Bocce League. More than anything though, he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, Luke and Liam, the lights of his life.

Frank is survived by his wife of 37 years, the former Meg Hassel, whom he married May 11, 1985; two sons, Eric (Carly) Sofranko of Boardman and Alex Sofranko of Denver, Colorado; two grandsons, Luke and Liam Sofranko; five siblings, Ann Marie Grimm (Jim Duffey) of Medina, Mary Jo (Marty) Joyce of Lake Forest, Illinois, William (Julie) Sofranko of Dublin, Ohio, Barbara (Jeff) Ellison of Mount Vernon and Janet (Pat) Phillips of Warwick, New York and many beloved nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, John Sofranko.

Family and friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 12, 2023, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m. at the church.

The family requests that material tributes take the form of contributions to Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 4490 Norquest Blvd., Austintown, OH 44515.

Professional services are being handled by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, North Jackson Chapel.

