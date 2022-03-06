POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frank (Francis/Butch) Rigelsky of Poland passed away on Thursday, March 3 at his home in Poland, Ohio surrounded by family and tapping his toes to the sounds of his favorite polka music.



Frank was a father of three, Janene (Sean) Madras of Erie, Pennsylvania, Frank (Christina) Rigelsky of Highland Heights, Ohio and Michael (Candace) Rigelsky of Orlando, Florida, however, he was most proud of his seven grandchildren, Andrew, Nolan, Zac, Ryan, Ava, Peyton and Parker. Frank leaves his sister, Patricia of Youngstown, who helped care for him to the end; sister, Mary Ann Miller of Scottsdale, Arizona and brother, Tom (Doris) Schragal of Layton, Utah.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank A. Rigelsky and Katherine (Sefcik) Rigelsky and his brother, Tom Miller.



A lifelong resident of the Mahoning Valley, Frank graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School and Youngstown State University.

He never met a stranger, and to many, he was known as “The UPS Man” who was always up for a friendly conversation. You could often find him bowling, on a local golf course, or sitting behind a drum set playing a few sets for local polka bands.

Stubborn to the end, in his last years, not even renal cancer could keep Frank down, as he fought relentlessly and lived beyond all expectations. Frank was grateful for his family, friends, and neighbors who were his allies in his fight and helped him achieve his goal of happily living out his days in his own home.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, March 5 at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Family Church.



Family and friends may call Saturday, March 5 from 9:00 – 10:30 a.m. at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel, where prayers will be held at 10:30 a.m.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to his grandchildren’s college funds or

the Healthwell Foundation (heathwellfoundation.org) for Renal Carcinoma medication patient assistance.



Frank loved his coffee. The next time you grab yourself a cup, please raise it to Frank.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Frank J. Rigelsky, please visit our floral store.