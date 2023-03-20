CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frank J. Ambrosia, age 74, of Canfield, died early Friday morning, March 17, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

Frank was born September 7, 1948, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, the son of John and Mary Ruscetti Ambrosia.

He was a graduate of New Castle High School and later earned his bachelor’s degree from Westminister College.

Frank was a member of St. Michael Church, the Wolves Club and the Italian American Foundation.

He enjoyed playing golf with his buddies.

Frank is survived by his two daughters, Adrianna Ambrosia of Canfield and Marigrace Ambrosia and her husband, Usman Ahmad, of Brooklyn, New York and his loving partner, Lucille Ambrosia.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, John Ambrosia.

Friends may call 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, March 23, 2023 and 8:30 – 9:15 a.m. Friday morning, March 24, 2023, at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel.

Prayers will begin at 9:30 a.m. Friday morning, March 24, 2023, at the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial, celebrated at 10:00 a.m. at St. Michael Church in Canfield.

The family has requested that material tributes take the form of donations to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society at LLS.org.

