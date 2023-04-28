CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frank Gorski, 93, died peacefully Monday, April 24, 2023 at Hospice House surrounded by his family.

Frank was born August 11, 1929, in Youngstown, the son of Andrew and Mary Osiadly Gorski. He remained a lifelong resident of the Canfield/Youngstown area.

He was a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School and attended Youngstown College.

Frank worked for the Ohio Bell Telephone Company and AT&T for 38 years until retiring. He also worked as a wedding photographer for Botch and Pernotto and Tony Ricci Studio.

Frank was also a veteran of the United States Navy, where he served as an Aviation Machinist.

Alongside his wife Sophia, Frank enjoyed ballroom dancing at the Elms and Idora Park Ballrooms. He also loved going to Mountaineer, Las Vegas and playing the Ohio lottery.

Frank’s wife, the former Sophia Woak, whom he married May 7, 1955, died January 1, 2023.

Frank is survived by his Daughter, Rachelle (Douglas) Scharsu of Canfield; Son, Robert (Collette) Gorski of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; grandson, Taylor Gorski of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and sister Josephine (Tom) Hodos of Boardman.

He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Jeanette (Jean) Kalinich and Maryann Salata.

Family and friends may call Thursday, May 4, 2023 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel and Friday, May 5, 2023 from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at St. Christine Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow Friday at 11:00 a.m.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Hospice of the Valley and his caregivers, Yvonne Curry and Pam Gibbs for their care and compassion given to Frank.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market St. Boardman, OH 44512.

A television tribute will air Monday, May 1 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.