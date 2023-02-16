CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frank Gamberale, 60, passed away peacefully, Wednesday morning, February 15, 2023, after a long and hard-fought battle with cancer.

Frank, also known as “Frankie the Claw” for his outstanding athleticism, was born in Youngstown, to the late Soccorsa Antonietta Gamberale and Frank P. Gamberale, January 9, 1963.

He went to Poland High School, where he played offense for the conference championship football team and ran middle distance and the 4×100 relay for their championship track team. Frank went on to graduate from Youngstown State University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration.

Frank worked for Shaw Floors for over two decades, where he was a highly-respected and universally-liked territory manager for the Shaw Region 389 team. Frank loved his job, co-workers and customers and was the recipient of numerous MVP and sales leader awards.

Constantly on the go, Frank enjoyed the camaraderie and competition of his bowling league at Camelot Lanes and golf league at Knoll Run Golf Course. He loved to travel and spent summer vacations with his family along the Atlantic Ocean, swimming at the beach and golfing at the must-play courses. Closer to home, Frank appreciated yearly fun-filled visits golfing with close friends at Geneva-on-the-Lake.

Frank’s greatest passions revolved around his family. His beautiful bride, Mary, was the love of his life and their twin daughters, Carina and Gianna, were his pride and joy. He loved cheering on Carina and Gianna as they swam for the YMCA Neptune Swim Team and the Canfield Swim and Tennis Club summer swim team. He also took great joy in watching them run track and cross country for Canfield Village Middle School.

Frank will always be remembered by his adoring wife, Mary Cynthia Daniels Gamberale, whom he married June 7, 2003; their beloved twin daughters, Carina Rose Gamberale and Gianna Lynn Gamberale; his fabulous sister, Margherita (John) Kavulla of Poland; his many crazy in-laws (patience and humor were definitely his virtues) and countless close friends and cousins in Italy and the United States.

Calling hours will be held from 5:00 -8:00 p.m. Friday, February 17, 2023, at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel, 3701 Starrs Centre Drive.

Prayers will begin at 10:15 a.m. Saturday, February 18, 2023, at the funeral home, followed by A Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at St. Christine Roman Catholic Church, 3165 S. Schenley Avenue.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family in support of the girls’ college fund, or to St. Christine Roman Catholic Church.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Frank Gamberale, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, February 17 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.