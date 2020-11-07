Frances Kovic, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Private Mass of Christian Burial was held at St. Stephen of Hungary Church for Frances Kovic who passed away peacefully after a long battle with cancer and COPD Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Briarfield Manor.



She was born September 17, 1941 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Frank and Irene (Tomchak) Kovic.



Frances graduated from Chaney High School. She worked out of her home as a hairdresser for many years.

She was a member of St. Stephen of Hungary Church.

In her younger years, she loved crafting and teaching ceramics.



Frances is survived by her sister, Barbara Tomko of Austintown; nephew, Mark (Katie) Tomko and their children, Maura Tomko and Maddie and Emma Carnie of Boardman; niece, Michelle (Jeremy) Lombardo and their children, Ava and AJ Lombardo of Canfield; a special aunt, Frances Tomcsak and a cousin Martha Willmitch.



Professional arrangements were handled by Higgins – Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

