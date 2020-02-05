Frances C. Reents, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frances C. Reents, 88, passed on to be with the Lord Jesus Christ on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at Shepherd of the Valley Assisted Living.

Frances was born April 21, 1931, in Youngstown, the daughter of the late Samuel and Rose Lepore Traino.

She was a 1949 graduate of Chaney High School.

She married William Reents on August 18, 1951.

Fran had her own beauty shop in her home for eight years. She then decided to go to Choffin School of Practical Nursing, where she graduated in 1977. She worked at South Side and North Side hospitals in the endoscopy department for 15 years until she retired.

She was an avid golfer in the Mill Creek Ladies League and Dogwood Golf Course.

She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother (G.G.), who smothered her family with love and food. She like to bake, sew and help those in need. She also loved to play bingo and rarely missed a game. Her family is left with memories that will be cherished.

She is survived by her three children, Deborah (Carl) Alexander of Austintown, Gary (Frances) Reents of Tippled City and Mark (Carrie) Reents of Mershon, Georgia; seven grandchildren, Alison Marker, Nicholas Simkins, Melissa Russell, Lisa Cardona, Jacob and Katie Reents and Matthew Alexander; five great-grandchildren, Adam Marker, Jeffrey and Alexis Russell, Michael Cardona and Ella Simkins; three sisters, Rosalie Nolfi, Rita Restaino and Connie Iconis and three brothers, Vince Traino, Sam Traino and Ralph Traino.

In addition to her parents, Frances was preceded in death by her husband, William; sisters, Mary (Joe) Mester, Nina Sibeto, Lena (Dominic) Caimano, Antoinette Simon and Joann (Vito) Leardi; brother, Joseph Traino; sister-in-law, Mary Traino and brother-in-law, Fred Nolfi.

Prayers will begin 10:15 a.m. Friday, February 7, 2020, at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, followed by an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian burial at St. Joseph Church.

Family and friends may call 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, February 6, 2020, at the funeral home.

The family wishes to extend its appreciation for the love and support from family, friends, caregivers and assisted-living residents Shepherd of the Valley and Hospice of the Valley.

The family request that material tributes take the form of donations to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

