Forrest L. Hull, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Forrest L. Hull, 51, passed away Friday, October 8, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

He was born August 2, 1970 in Belmont, Pennsylvania, a son of John and Karen (Hummel) Hull.

Forrest served his country in the United States Navy.

He was PGA certified teaching pro. Forrest loved golfing and was an avid Steelers fan. He was a loving father, son and brother and will be deeply missed.

Forrest is survived by his son, Johnathan Hull; father, John Hull and brother, Ryan Hull, all of Youngstown.

He was preceded in death by his mother.

There will be no services.

His final act of selflessness was giving the gift of life through organ donation.

Professional arrangements were handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

