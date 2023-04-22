LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Floyd Eugene Barron departed to his heavenly reward on Saturday, April 22, 2023 after a three-year battle with cancer. He lived 68 fulfilling years on Earth before passing peacefully at home.

Floyd was born on December 17, 1954, in Benton Harbor, Michigan. He grew up in a small farmhouse in Buchanan, Michigan, where he developed a sweet tooth, learned to appreciate the simple things in life and became an avid fan of the Michigan Wolverines. It brings a smile to his family that Floyd watched Michigan beat Ohio State in the final two meetings of his life.

He graduated from Bridgman High School and he went on to play basketball at Michigan Christian College (now Rochester College). That’s where he met, Diann and they moved to Northeast Ohio together in 1976.

Floyd built a very successful career in insurance and securities in Columbiana County and he was most recently the owner of Barron & Associates in Salem. He continued to work on a part-time basis throughout his cancer battle with the support and assistance of his wife and dear friend Chuck Straub.

After Floyd’s initial diagnosis in early 2020, his chief goal was to fight as long as possible to create many memories with his grandchildren. Jax and Palmer lovingly called him “Pop”, the same name that he called his father. Their core group of eight that included Floyd, Diann, Ashley, John, Jax, Palmer and John’s parents, John and Donna, enjoyed many memorable family dinners, parties, day trips and excursions to Kraynak’s. Despite his ongoing battle, Floyd took pride in securing his legacy with his loved ones. He squeezed in a family vacation to Disney World, made trips to spend time with Jim, his brother and his best friend and showered his grandkids with love and gifts. He had the gift of creating conversation and he was able to develop a very loyal client base. Some of his fondest memories were traveling to exciting destinations for business conferences with Diann and Ashley. Floyd enjoyed watching old movies and college football and many of his hobbies involved sports. He was a regular participant in area golf outings and he competed in leagues at Valley Golf Club and Buck Run Golf Course. He seldom turned down an opportunity to squeeze in a quick nine holes and he took special joy in bonding on courses with Ashley. He also bowled in leagues at several area bowling alleys and he played in local softball and basketball leagues when he was younger. He had a hole-in-one and several 300 games. He developed many treasured friendships through sports, especially with Chuck, Jack and Kevin. Floyd’s friends can rest assured that now every one of his tee shots is long and straight and every strike ball hits flush in the pocket.

Floyd is survived by his wife of 46 years, Diann; a daughter, Ashley (John) Vogel of Boardman; grandchildren, Jax and Palmer; a brother, Jim of Murfreesboro, Tennessee and a niece, Trish of Louisville, Kentucky.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Belle; his sister, Martha and several pets.

Diann would like to extend gratitude to her neighbors, the Kiliany and Stouffer families and the staff at Heartland Christian School for their support during Floyd’s battle.

Funeral Services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel. Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. following the services at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to the Heartland Christian School Playground, 28 Pittsburgh Street, Columbiana, OH 44408.

A television tribute will air Monday, April 24 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.