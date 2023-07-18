YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Florence M. Parlink, 93, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 16, 2023, at Gillette Nursing Home in Youngstown.



Born on October 23, 1929, in Youngstown, Florence was the daughter of the late, John and Ann Gulas Parlink.

She grew up with two sisters, Dolores Carr and Donna Parlink, who preceed her in death.



After graduating from East High School in 1946, Florence embarked on a successful career as a secretary for Mahoning National Bank. Her skills and commitment to excellence led her to thrive in this role for an impressive 32 years. In 1995, Florence retired after decades of loyal service.



Outside of her professional life, Florence had a variety of hobbies and interests that brought her joy. She was particularly skilled in crocheting and sewing and spent countless hours creating beautiful pieces. Reading was another passion that defined Florence’s leisure time.



Florence will be remembered for her warm-hearted nature and unwavering love for her family. She is survived by her daughter Karen (Richard) Williams of Cortland, as well as two cherished grandchildren, Richard Anthony and Krystal Williams. Florence adored spending time with her family and her love and support were a constant source of encouragement for them.

There will be no services for Florence



Professional arrangements were handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

