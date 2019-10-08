Florence Lucille Lupo, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Florence Lucille Lupo, 94, passed away, Monday, October 7, 2019, at Hospice House.

She was born February 22, 1925, in Youngstown, a daughter of Benjamin and Elizabeth (Fabey) Zoltowski.

Florence devoted her time to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who were the center of her life. She enjoyed spending time in her garden, Sunday dinners with her family and especially baking. She made the best homemade pies and breads. Florence was a devout catholic and a member of Holy Family Church.

Her husband, Joseph N. Lupo, Sr., whom she married September 2, 1950, passed away December 6, 2011.

Florence is survived by a daughter, Jane (Bob) Metz of Poland; five grandchildren, Christopher (Melissa) West of Boardman, Matthew (Susan) West of Pheonix, Arizona, Alyssa Lupo (Jason Butcher), Nicole Lupo (Don Holovatick), Maria Lupo, all of Boardman and five great-grandchildren, Patrick, Kensley, Nolan, Madelyn and Taylor.

She was also preceded in death by her son, Joseph N. Lupo, Jr.; three sisters, Gertrude Kaufman, Anna Sturgeon, Elizabeth Roberts and a brother, Sylvester “Bud” Zoltowski.

Family and friends may call Thursday, October 10, from 10:00 – 11:45 a.m., at Holy Family Church.

A Mass of Christian burial will follow at 12:00 Noon.

Professional Arrangements are being handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel

A television tribute will air Tuesday, October 8 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. on WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. on FOX.