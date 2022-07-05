POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Flora DeChellis, 89, died on Sunday, July 3, 2022 at St. Mary’s Alzheimer’s Center.

She was born on August 5, 1932, in Pacentro, Italy, a daughter of Concezio and Lucia (Gentile) Casasanta.

Flora married the late Gino DeChellis on March 24, 1956 and moved to the United States in 1958.

She was a member of the Pacentrano Women’s Auxiliary Club. She enjoyed cooking, canning, gardening, ceramics, going to casinos, playing bocce and traveling back to Pacentro to visit her family. Flora’s greatest joy in life was the time spent with her children and grandchildren.

Flora is survived by her daughters; Laura (Richard) DiMuzio, of Poland, Lucia (Bob) Lovell, of Poland and Florence Cappuccio, of Poland; son, Gino (Randy) DeChellis, of Boardman; two sisters, Lauretana Bassi and Maria DeChellis; eight grandchildren, Richard and Matthew DiMuzio, Robert, Christopher and Dante Lovell, P.J., Gina and Andrew Cappuccio; four great-grandchildren, Roman and Vivian DiMuzio and Leo and Luka Lovell.

In addition to her parents and husband, Flora was preceded in death by three sisters, Giulia Lalama, Adelina Lucci and Giuseppina DiNello; two brothers, Guido Casasanta and Francesco Casasanta and her son in law, Pietro Cappuccio.

Calling hours will be from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday July 6, 2022, at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel, 2726 Center Road.

Prayers will begin at 10:15 a.m. on Thursday, July 7, at the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Family Church.

Burial will follow at Greenhaven Memorial Gardens.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, July 6, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.