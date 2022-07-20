CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:00 a.m., Monday July 25, 2022 at St Michael Church in Canfield for Fernando Riccioni, age 91 of Canfield, who died Monday, July 18, 2022 at the Windsor House in Canfield.



Fernando was born November 11, 1930 in Fano Adriano, Italy, the son of Antonio and Filomena Riccioni and came to the United States after marrying his beautiful bride, Rose DeArcangelis, on September 4, 1960.



During their life together he worked a variety of jobs, including painting, railroad construction and the Heinz Steel Industries until an industrial accident changed the course of his career. During his recovery he was fortunate enough to have good friends, Patsy and Flora Acconcia, with whom he created a partnership, what would become “Wedgewood Pizza”.



Fernando was a member of the Sons of Italy Carmella Foti Lodge, the Knights of Columbus, the Austintown Growth Foundation and numerous organizations.

He was a former member of St. Anthony Church in Youngstown and a current member of St. Michael Catholic Church in Canfield.



He received many honors for his dedication and generosity to the community. He also received many awards, such as “Italian Man of the year”, at the Youngstown Italian Fest, Hall of Fame for Austintown Township, National Independent Pizza Operator of the year and two time Grand Marshall of the Austintown Independence Parade. He was a major supporter of all athletics, which garnered him the unofficial Mayor of Austintown.



On his 90th birthday he was celebrated by Austintown with a key to the township and a park bench at Austintown Township Park. In addition to working tirelessly at the pizza shop, he enjoyed family gatherings, football and Monday nights at Waterford Park, aka Mountaineer. Fernando became genuinely happy about the opening of Hollywood Gaming and the racetrack, he even had his own table.



He is survived by his two daughters, Adelina (Michael) Christy of Canfield and Filomena Riccioni of Canfield with whom he made his home; a grandson, Michael (Caryn) Christy of Austintown; granddaughters, Jenna Christy of Canfield and Gabriella (Vito) Palumbo of Boardman; four great-grandchildren, Kiley, Daniella, Vincenzo and Michael III; his companion, Carol Geletka; his brothers, Aminta Riccioni, Gustavo (Theresa) Riccioni and Romano (Onarina) Riccioni and a brother-in-law, Angelo Chiatti, all of Italy and numerous nieces and nephews. He also leaves his beloved caregiver, Leslie Collins and loving and loyal pet, Cosmo.



Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Rose M. Riccioni, who died November 19, 1998; a brother, Valentino Riccioni and a sister, Fausta Chiatti.



The Riccioni family would like to thank Windsor House of Canfield and Hospice of the Valley for taking such good care of Fernando.



