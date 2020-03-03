Fernando “Fred” Marinucci, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Fernando “Fred” Marinucci, 84, passed away Friday, February 28, 2020, at his home surrounded by his entire family.



He was born May 15, 1935 in Sulmona, Italy, a son of the late Antonio and Giovanna (LaMarca) Marinucci.



Fred grew up in Bugnara, Italy. At the age of 18 he immigrated to the United States with his sister to live in Youngstown with their mother.

He worked at Republic Steel Corporation/LTV for over 47 years.



Fred is survived by his wife of 56 years, Arleen (Scott) Marinucci; son, Daniel at home; two daughters, Gina (Kevin) McHenry of Canfield and Patricia (Kerry) Kimerer of Boardman; three grandchildren, Kelly McHenry, Scott (fiancée, Annie Holey) McHenry and Kyle Kimerer; sister, Mary Giancola of Struthers; niece, Mary Lou Dolson; nephew, Dean (Denise) Giancola; great-nieces and nephews, Stephanie (Ben) Goldman, Brian Dolson, Jenelle (Sahile) Chawla and Nicholas, of whom he was especially fond (Natalie) Giancola; a great-great-niece and a great-great-nephew. He is also survived by many cousins, as well as, his “Little Sis” Rae and Gary Pazak.



He was also preceded in death by infant brother, Dominic; brother-in-law, Antonio Giancola and nephew, Bill Dolson.



Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel on Friday, March 6 and Saturday, March 7 from 9:00 – 9:45 a.m. at St. Christine Church, where a Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:00 a.m.

Interment will take place at Resurrection Cemetery.



The family would like to offer a special thank you to Dr. James Stille who went above and beyond caring for his patient and friend. Dr. Stille’s kindness, compassion and dedication will never be forgotten.



In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to St. Christine Church, 3165 S. Schenley Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44511 or the American Cancer Society, 525 N Broad Street, Canfield, OH 44406.

