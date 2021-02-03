Felicia June Young, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Felicia June Young, 96, passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, January 25, 2021, with her family by her side.

She was born January 16, 1925, in New Kensington, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late, Joseph and Felicia Smith Zapor.

Felicia was a graduate of South High School.

Following high school, she worked at General Electric for a few years before she went to work at Kmart, in the layaway department, for 35 years.

Felicia’s husband, Stanley Young, Jr., whom she married in 1945, preceded her in death in June 2006.

She is survived by her daughter, Jenny (Ed) Jeffries of Poland; three sons, Richard Young of Poland, Ronnie (Kathy) Young of Bozeman, Montana and Robert (Kathy) Young of Poland; four grandchildren, Justin (Megan) Jeffries, Alyson (David) Heald, Michael (Jennifer) Young and Jeffrey (Riki) Young; four great-grandchildren, Cortney Young, Rihanna Young, Kelsey Richards and Elara Jeffries and her great-great-grandchild, Lilly Richards and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband; Felicia was preceded in death by her sisters, Helen Brown, Dorothy McCutchen, Josephine “Midge” Kikel and Virgina Wiesen and her brother, Joseph Zapor.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

Felicia’s family extends a heartfelt thank you to nurse Cory and the hospice team who provided excellent care for June.

A private graveside service will be held in Calvary Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel and condolences may be sent at www.higgins-reardon.com.

