F. Keith “Rosy” Rosier, Berlin Center, Ohio

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Keith Rosier, 82, passed away on Saturday, April 18, surrounded by his family at his home, after a two-year battle with pancreatic cancer.

He was born March 16, 1938 in Weston, West Virginia, to the late Dallas and Mary Rosier. The family moved to Ohio in 1950.

He was a 1957 graduate of Sebring High School and served two years in the United States Army 1st Cavalry Division. He spent one year in South Korea, patrolling the DMZ from the air.

He retired from General Motors in Lordstown in 2003, after 35 years in Skilled Trades.

He was a member of VFW Post 9751 in Ellsworth and participated in over 200 funerals per year, as a member of the Honor Guard. He also belonged to American Legion Post 737 in Lake Milton.

He was a member of the Berlin Center Crime Watch and belonged to the Mahoning Valley Olde Car Club, which raises money for Hospice of the Valley and sponsors children in need of help with medical costs. He enjoyed flying radio controlled airplanes with the Berlin Center Short Circuits RC Club.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Linda; his daughters, Mary Lu and Rebecca and was preceded in death by his daughter, Jennifer. He is also survived by his younger sister, Ida and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his stepfather, Sam Roberts and his older sister, Louise.

Keith’s family would like to thank the doctors and nurses of Mercy Health, The Blood and Cancer Center and Hospice of the Valley for their care.

No services have been planned at this time.

Donations in memory of Keith may be made to any local animal charity, or the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation www.jdrf.org.

Arrangements handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes. Please visit www.higgins-reardon.com to leave condolences to the family.

