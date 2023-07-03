STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Evan W. Davis passed away peacefully with family at his side, Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at The Inn at Poland Way. He was 99.

He was born December 10, 1923, in Youngstown, a son of the late Thomas and Margaret Waite Davis.

He was a 1942 graduate of East High School, where he played football and lettered as an East High Golden Bear.

In 1946, Evan embarked on a successful career at Sohio (currently known as BP Oil), dedicating four decades of his life to the company. As a member of the Quarter Century Club, he participated in many activities prior to retiring in 1986.

Outside of work, Evan loved to travel and spend time with family. He pursued several hobbies and interests. He was an avid bowler and golfer, finding enjoyment and camaraderie through these activities. During his younger years, he was the captain of an intramural basketball team, Ev’s Eagles. His passion for sports extended beyond playing them, he was also an avid fan. He and his wife were proud alumni supporters for Youngstown State University, attending both home and away football games for many years.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Marian Campbell Davis, whom he married May 18, 1946.

Evan is survived by three daughters, Judy Davenport of Poland, Joan (Ray) Baldelli of Poland and Patricia Davis (William Bradlyn) of Charlotte, North Carolina; sister, Helen (Bill) Ryan, of North Royalton; eight grandchildren, Donald (Amy) Davenport Jr., Damian (Lisa) Davenport, Amber (Michael) Simpson, Missy (Shawn) Boerio, Kristen (Kevin) Massie, Katie (Phil) Colella, Amanda (Kevin) Ressler and Joseph Schraider III; and 19 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents and wife, Evan was preceded in death by sisters, Dorothy Porter, Betty Drevs and Peggy Mook and brothers, Kenneth, David, Thomas and Robert Davis.

Calling hours will be held 10:30 a.m. to noon Monday, July 3, 2023, at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home – Poland Chapel, 2726 Center Road, Poland. A funeral service will follow, noon to 12:30 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Interment will follow in Poland Riverside Cemetery.

The family would like to thank the caring staff at The Inn at Poland Way and Buckeye Hospice for the compassionate care given to Evan the past year. They have requested that material tributes take the form of donations to Buckeye Hospice, 3379 S. Main St., Mineral Ridge, OH 44440.

