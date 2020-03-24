Eugene Thomas Strines, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eugene Thomas Strines, 79, died peacefully Monday evening, March 23, 2020 at Hospice House surrounded by his family.



Eugene was born Nov. 5, 1940 in Youngstown, the son of Kazimer and Leona (Moschella) Strines.



He was a 1958 graduate of South High School. He worked as a tinner mill wright worker for Packard Electric for 31 years until retiring in 1999.



Eugene was a former member of St. Joseph Church and most recently had been a member of St. Christine Church. He was a 3rd Degree Knight for the Knights of Columbus in McDonald for 15 years.



In his earlier years, he played in a rhythm band “Friendly Persuasion”, where he played bass guitar. Eugene also enjoyed karaoke, old cars, and going to casinos.



In his spare time, Eugene enjoyed attending his grandchildren’ sporting events and taking them fishing. He spent many years boating in Ashtabula.



Above all, Eugene enjoyed the time he spent with his family, especially vacationing with his grandchildren.



Eugene is survived by his wife, the former Barbara M. Drabitski, whom he married Dec. 6, 2003; two daughters, Tina L. (Robert) Tinkey of Canfield and Tammy J. (Scott) Baker of Austintown; son-in-law, Francis Zitnik; brother Anthony B. (Edie) Strines of Endicott, New York; sister-in-law, Eleanor Strines of Boardman; seven grandchildren, Lynn Koger, Matthew Zitnik, Rachel Tinkey, Zachary Tinkey, Bryce Baker, Blake Baker, and Bailey Baker and several nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Beverly (Shargo) Strines; daughter, Theresa A. Zitnik; and brother, Raymond B. Strines.



A private family service will be held at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

Because Eugene was so passionate about donating to St. Jude and had done so regularly since 1987, the family has requested that material tributes take the form of donations to them, www.st.jude.org. or St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.



Visit www.higgins-reardon.com to send condolences to the family.



To plant a tree in memory of Eugene Strines, please visit our tribute store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, March 25, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.