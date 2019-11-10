Eugene Stanley Barber, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eugene Stanley Barber, 91, died peacefully Thursday afternoon, November 7, 2019, at Hospice of the Valley, surrounded by his family.

Eugene was born July 17, 1928, in Youngstown, the son of Thomas and Frances (Cordova) Barber.

He was a graduate of East High School and was drafted in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict.

Eugene worked for Republic Steel as die maker for many years until retiring. He later owned and drove taxi for several years and operated Barber’s Car Wash on Youngstown’s West Side.

In his spare time, he enjoyed bowling and spending time with his grandchildren.

Eugene is survived by his wife, the former Mary Pesa, whom he married January 29, 1972; daughter, Donna Martin of Cortland; two sons, David (TaRa) Barber of Louisville and Keith Barber of Girard; daughter-in-law, Debra Barber, with whom he made his home with; brother, Harry (Debbie) Barber of Mineral Ridge; ten grandchildren, Jordan, Mia, Christian, Justin, Tarah and Shawna Barber, Frank and Kristen Martin, Nick Hubbard and ten great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sons, Eugene and Phillip Barber; grandson, Danny Barber; two brothers, Thomas and Stanley Barber and sister Donna Barber.

Family and friends may call Tuesday, November 12, 2019, for one hour prior to the funeral service, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., with the service at 11:00 a.m., at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

