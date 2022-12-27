GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eugene Livi, 79, of Girard, passed away Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at the Hospice House of the Valley.

Eugene was born November 28, 1943, in Niles, the son of Joseph and Mary Necaster Livi.

He was a 1963 graduate of Girard High School.

Eugene then proudly served his country in the Army Ninth Infantry Division, “Old Reliables,” in the Mekong Delta and other areas of Vietnam from 1965 to 1967.

Eugene was a member of St. Rose Church.

Eugene enjoyed many hobbies throughout his life. He was an avid gardener, cook, marksman and fisherman, and lastly, an amateur historian who loved to build and collect historical military ships and airplanes.

His wife, the former Maureen Colonna, whom he married in March of 1969, preceded him in death December 11, 2016.

He is survived by two daughters, Jennifer Livi of Cleveland and Tricia (Robin) Jamieson of Uniontown, Pennsylvania; his son, Eugene Livi Jr. of Girard; his sister, Patricia (Glen) Burris of Hartville; his sister, Karen (Bernie) Prox of Howland; his brother, Richard (Fran) Livi of Columbus; his grandchildren, Ava and Halle of Uniontown; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Besides his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Joseph Livi and Donald Livi; and his sister, Mary Justice.

There will be no calling hours. A private memorial service will be held January 7, 2023, at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

Following services, burial will take place in Calvary Cemetery with a military committal service.

Donations can be made to The Vietnam Veterans of America or Hospice of the Valley. To plant a tree or send flowers to the family, please view this tribute at www.higgins-reardon.com.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, December 28, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.