Eugene Hergenrother, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eugene “Gene” Hergenrother, 86, died Friday morning, November 6, 2020 at Salem Regional Medical Center.

Gene was born September 6, 1934 in Salem, the son of Eugene and Anna Seifert Hergenrother.

He was a 1952 graduate of Salem High School and was an Army veteran, serving during the Korean War.

Gene was married to the former Jacquelyn Welsh, whom he married in 1954; she preceded him in death December 21, 2018.

In 1960, upon returning from Korea, Gene and Jackie started Gene’s Sohio, which is now Gene’s Drive-Thu in Salem. Gene was a member of St. Paul and St. Charles Catholic churches. He was a volunteer for Mobile Meals in Salem.

His biggest enjoyment in life was spending time and traveling, especially to Notre Dame for football games, with his grandchildren Marta, Clark, Camden and Mick.

Gene leaves his son, Marty and his wife, Cathy and their four children and his sister, Betty Gano of Guilford Lake.

A memorial Mass will be held 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 9, 2020 at St. Charles Catholic Church, Boardman.

Memorial contributions may be made in Gene’s memory to Mobile Meals of Salem, 1995 E State Street, Salem, OH 44460.

Arrangements are by the Higgins – Reardon Funeral Homes, Salem Chapel.

