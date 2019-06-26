Eugene D. Delisio Obituary

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, June 28, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Family Church for Eugene D. Delisio, 91, who passed away Monday, June 25, 2019, at Select Specialty Hospital in Boardman.

Gene was born July 9, 1927, in Lowellville, to the late Robert K. and Anna (DeOtto) Delisio. He grew up very proud of his Italian heritage, embracing it’s culture and traditions.

After graduating from Lowellville High in 1945, he enlisted in the Navy serving in World War II aboard the USS Currituch in the Pacific.

Upon returning from war, he met and married his wife of 71 years, the former Betty Rozum.

He graduated from what was then Youngstown College with a degree in Business Administration.

He spent his career as an examiner for the Auditor of the State of Ohio, auditing local governments in various counties in northeastern Ohio. He retired after 34 years of working for the state.

During his retirement, Gene loved to work in his garden, travel, read and golf in multiple golf leagues. He also loved spending time with his family; especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Gene was a charter member of Holy Family and of the Poland Knights of Columbus, 4471.

Besides his wife, Betty, Gene leaves a daughter, Denise (Jim) Kosek of Poland and sons, David (Shirley) Delisio of Lewis Center and James (Betsy) Delisio of Avon. Gene was very loved by his seven grandchildren, James (Jessica) Kosek, Kelly (Dr. Jonathan V.) Pulido, Jason (Michelle) Delisio, Jessica (Jason) Piper, Nicole and Christopher Delisio and Danielle (Scott) Bendel. He also leaves ten great-grandchildren, who gave him much joy in his later years. They are Vincent and Marco Pulido, Chloe and Zachary Kosek, Allie (Lou) Bartlo, Mackenzie Bendel, Gracie and Jason Piper and Hannah and Caleb Delisio.

Besides his parents, Gene was preceded in death by five siblings, Theresa Peluso, Sylvia DiRenzo, Caroline Rogers, Robert Delisio and Ernest Delisio.

Gene wishes to have no calling hours.

In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to Holy Family Church, 2729 Center Road, Poland, OH 44514.

Professional arrangements are being handled by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel.

