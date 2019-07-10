Etta Mae Messer, New Middletown, Ohio – Obituary

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, July 12 at 10:00 a.m. at the Holy Family Catholic Church in Poland, officiated by Monsignor William Connell, for Mrs. Etta Mae Messer, 92, who died peacefully at her residence Tuesday morning, July 9.

She was born on January 5, 1927, in Youngstown, a daughter of Frank and Elizabeth (Doll) Reese.

Etta Mae was a 1964 graduate of Youngstown State University with a B.S. in Education and had taught for 33 years at Holy Family School in Poland.

She was a former member of St. Joseph Church downtown and the Immaculate Conception Church.

Etta Mae married John S. Messer on July 10, 1948, and he died November 17, 1956.

She leaves her son, John S. Messer of Conneaut; her sister, Betty Jane Hrinko of Poland; her grandchild, Charity (William Peters) Burgess and two great-grandchildren, Tyler and Paige Burgess.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband and her sister, Kathleen Kuhley.

Family and friends may call on Friday, July 12 from 9:00 – 9:45 a.m. at the church rior to Mass.

Arrangements are by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home, Poland Chapel.