Etta “Lorena” Shehy, Salem, Ohio – Obituary

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Etta “Lorena” Shehy, 93, died peacefully Friday morning, September 6, at home surrounded by her family.

Lorena was born February 22, 1926, in Youngstown, the daughter of John M. and Verna I. (Gray) Hulburt.

She was a 1944 graduate of Scienceville High School.

Lorena worked as a bookkeeper in the accounting department for Lyons Medical for 20 years, retiring in 1991.

She was a longtime member of the Old Springfield United Church of Christ, where she was very active in the choir, women’s fellowship and Bible school teacher. Lorena also was active in her children’s PTA groups and Boy Scouts, serving as both den mother and Bluebird den mother.

Lorena’s husband, Jack Edward Shehy, whom she married December 14, 1945, died May 30, 1972.

She is survived by her daughter, Kathleen Ann Emery of Salem; son, Gerald Edward “Smoke” (Marsha) Shehy of New Middletown; two grandchildren, John Travis Wallace of Salem and Brandace Layne (Steven) Spears of Cleveland and one great-grandson, Declan.

Lorena was also preceded in death by her parents; brother, Melvin M. Hulburt and son-in-law, Charles Emery.

Family and friends may call Wednesday, September 11 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Old Springfield United Church of Christ, followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m.

Professional arrangements are being handled by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel.

