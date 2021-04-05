Ethelyn B. Mitchell, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ethelyn B. Mitchell, 84, passed away Monday, March 29, 2021, at Greenbriar Health Center, after a courageous battle with cancer.

She was born April 12, 1936, in Youngstown, a daughter of Leroy D. and Beryl Miller George.

Lynn was a graduate of Struthers High School, where she was a cheerleader.

She worked as a bookkeeper for many years; most recently at Ace Lumber.

She sang in the choir at Canfield Methodist Church.

She loved to decorate cakes. Lynn especially enjoyed planting flowers and canning her garden.

She is survived by her daughter, Jackie (Lee) Fowler; a son, Larry (Chana) Mitchell; her daughter-in-law, Carol Mitchell; two grandchildren, Melissa and Josh Fowler; her special niece, Cindy (Cliff) Rexroad, who was like a daughter to Lynn; many more nieces and nephews and her former husband, Donald Earl Mitchell.

Lynn was preceded in death by her son, Dan Mitchell and her sisters, Carolee Shingleton and Beverly Barnett.

The family wishes for any donations to be made to Hospice of the Valley.

Services were private and interment took place in Greenhaven Memorial Gardens.

Arrangements were handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel. Condolences may be sent at www.higgins-reardon.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Ethelyn B. Mitchell, please visit our floral store.