Ethel Regina Welsch, Youngstown, Ohio – obit

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ethel Regina “Reggie” Welsch, 87, died peacefully in her sleep Tuesday morning, November 17, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio.

Reggie was a rare person who never met a stranger. To meet her was to know her and to know her was to love her.

Regina was born September 18, 1933 and grew up in the shadows of the steel mills of Monessen, Pennsylvania. She was the daughter of John Patrick McMahon and Ethel Regina Flick.

Her grandfather, Frank Flick, had poured the first steel from the open hearth of the Pittsburgh Steel Company Monessen Works but Reggie knew him only as her kindly grandfather who was always glad to receive a visit in his garden down the street.

Regina was born a twin and for the first five years of her life was inseparable from her brother, Richard. Although Richard died tragically while they were young, he always held a place near to Regina’s heart. Even close to the end of her own life, Reggie would wonder, when they met in Heaven, would Richard still be a little boy?

Regina is survived by her oldest sister, Roseanne Campbell of Connecticut. The siblings of the McMahon family who have preceded here in death are: Jack, Mary Grace King, William Regis, Thomas and Richard.

Eventually, the McMahons briefly moved to Youngstown, as legend has it, for the express purpose of finding a husband for Regina. Sure enough, she soon found the love of her life, Donald E. Welsch. As with anyone who ever met her, she immediately made him a friend and showed him what he needed to do with the rest of his life. The two of them proceeded to create seven children, Wendell, Mary, Ellen, Beth, Richard, Megan and Jack, all of whom are absolutely bereft to find themselves without their mother.

Regina showed all of us the true meaning of unconditional love as she cared for and stood by her beloved husband through his long and difficult struggle with Alzheimer’s disease. When Donald left her, left us all, December 31, 2009, it was a terrible blow.

Regina, again taught us the lesson to persevere. To continue on while we can. To find joy when we can. To raise holy hell when we can’t and most of all, to find solace with each other.

Please join us in raising a glass to the woman who showed us how to live and love — unconditionally: Wendell Welsch, Nancy Royer Welsch, Colleen Welsch, Morgan Welsch, Mary Welsch Lundy, Richard Lundy, Daniel Lundy, Jason Lundy, Derek Bailey, Ellen Welsch, Keith Bersebach, Elizabeth Welsch Morrison, Kelly Morrison, Erin Morrison Miller, Trevor Miller, Matthew Morrison, Richard Welsch, Holly McGinnis Welsch, Conor Welsch, Killian Welsch, Megan Welsch Racevskis, Andrew Racevskis, Sofia Racevskis, Rosa Racevskis, Jack Welsch and Mary Strawn.

A Funeral Mass will be held at Holy Family Parish, Poland, 10:00 a.m. Saturday, November 21, 2020.

A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date, when it is possible to safely gather and send her off properly.

The family humbly asks all those who wish to pay their respects to Regina Welsch to make a contribution to the Alzheimer’s Association, https://www.alz.org.

“…. and until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of his hand.”

Arrangements handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes.

A television tribute will air Friday, November 20 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.