Esther Mineo, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Esther Mineo of Boardman, Ohio passed away on Sunday, November 17, 2019.

Her loved ones are composing her obituary, which you will be able to read here.

Visitation will be held Sunday, November 24, 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel, 3701 Starr’s Centre Drive, Canfield, OH 44406 and also Monday, November 25, 9:00 – 9:45 a.m. at St. Columba Cathedral prior to Mass.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, November 25, 10:00 a.m. at the cathedral.

