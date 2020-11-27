Escarlito U. Sevilla, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Escarlito Uminga Sevilla, M.D., FACS, 77, passed away at his home early Saturday morning, November 21, 2020, surrounded by his family.

He was born November 23, 1942, in Balungao, Pangasinan, Philippines, a son of Emilio and Segunda Sevilla.

Dr. Sevilla graduated with a doctor of medicine and surgery degree from the University of Santo Tomas in Manila, Philippines. He emigrated to the United States in 1967 and completed the general surgery program at the Youngstown Hospital Association. Adding a surgery specialty, Dr. Sevilla completed the Otolaryngology and Maxillofacial Surgery program at the University of Tennessee in Memphis.

Throughout his career, Dr. Sevilla held many hospital appointments, including positions at Forum Health Medical Center and St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. To help underserved communities in the Philippines, Dr. Sevilla participated in the Society of Philippine Surgeons in America’s effort to provide surgeries to those in need. His commitment to medicine also included working as a clinical assistant professor of otolaryngology in surgery at Northeastern Ohio Universities College of Medicine (NEOMED).

Dr. Sevilla owned his own medical practice in Austintown for 33 years, until his retirement in 2011. His medical work has been celebrated with numerous awards, including special recognition for 50 years in medicine from the Ohio State Medical Association.

In retirement, Dr. Sevilla ramped up his travel agenda, traveling the world with his wife and best friend, Lita. He also planned beautiful family vacations in recent years to include his two sons and their wives in his adventures. For each trip, he would create a meticulous itinerary in a scrapbook-style binder to include maps, destinations and tour information. He was a talented photographer who captured special moments from events and vacations. He always made things special for his family.

As an active member of the community, Dr. Sevilla was a dedicated member of the Filipino American Organization of Northeastern Ohio (FAONEO), the Ohio Cultural Alliance and the Lovag Golf League. He was a longtime parishioner at St. Christine Church in Youngstown as well as a member of the church’s Men’s Renewal Team.

He made friends and close connections with people everywhere he went. Dr. Sevilla enjoyed life to the fullest, always trying out new activities like learning to play piano, taking dance lessons, golfing and singing karaoke. His upbeat energy, hearty laugh, fun stories, genuine kindness and zeal for life will be missed by all who knew him.

Dr. Sevilla is survived by his beloved wife of 49 years, Estrellita”Lita” Jose Sevilla, BSMT, whom he married May 1, 1971; two sons, of whom he was very proud, Michael (Christine Gibowicz, M.S.) Sevilla, M.D., of Salem and Marvin (Amanda, Ph.D.) Sevilla, BSCS, of Austintown; his brother, Rodolfo “Rudy” (Delia “Terry” Teresita) Sevilla of Chicago and a long list of cherished family and friends here and in the Philippines.

The family requests that any memorial tributes for Dr. Sevilla be made in his name in the form of donations to Hospice of the Valley in Boardman.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, a private family service was held with the Rev. Leo Wehrlin and Dr. Robert Cuttica, deacon, at St. Christine Parish and the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home.

A celebration of Dr. Sevilla’s life will be announced at a later date.

