Ernesteen Millan, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ernesteen Millan, 96, died Monday, August 9, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Ernesteen was born November 20, 1924, in Ovapa, West Virginia, the daughter of Ernest and Eva King Strickland.

She worked as a baker at St. Elizabeth Health Center for 27 years until retiring in 1976.

In her spare time, Ernesteen enjoyed gardening and spending time with her family, especially her great-great-nieces and -nephew.

Ernesteen is survived by her nieces, Joyce Bruno of Youngstown and Barbara Kibbles; great-nieces, Lisa and Michelle Bruno, both of Youngstown; great-great-nieces and -nephew, Reign, Carlten and Giovanna Bruno and great-great-great-nieces, Kai’Marie and Amarah.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Walter Millan, whom she married October 6, 1976 and brothers, Carl and Mark Strickland.

Family and friends may call from 9:30 – 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 14 at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, followed by a funeral service at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

She will be laid to rest in Tod Homestead Cemetery.

A television tribute will air Friday, August 13 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.