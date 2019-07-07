Ernest Walter Grischow, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be Tuesday, July 9 at 11:00 a.m. at the Gethsemane Lutheran Church in North Jackson, for Ernest Walter Grischow, 89, who went home to be with our God, early Thursday morning, July 4, 2019, at Hospice House.

He was born September 27, 1929, in Youngstown, a son of the Carl J. and Anna (Engelhardt) Grischow.

Ernest served his country in the U.S. Army Air Corps from 1946-1949.

He retired in 1991, after 40 years as an engineer for Ohio Bell-Ameritech.

He was a member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church, where he was a deacon and active with their Sunday school and the Upbeats. Following the closure of Immanuel Lutheran, he then joined the Gethsemane Lutheran Church.

Ernest was also a member of Telephone Pioneers through Ohio Bell.

He enjoyed woodworking and golfing.

His wife, the former Bette Stiles, whom he married June 9, 1951, passed away January 2, 2017.

Ernest is survived by his daughter, Holly L. (James T.) Gifford of Austintown and a brother, Larry (Nancy) Grischow of Decatur, Illinois.

He was also preceded in death by five brothers, Walter, Carl, Herman, Paul and Elmer Grischow.

Family and friends may call on Monday, July 8 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel and Tuesday, July 9 from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at the church.

In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to Hospice House, 9803 Sharrott Road, Youngstown, OH 44514 or Gethsemane Lutheran Church, 1110 North Salem Warren Road, North Jackson, OH 44451.

Interment will take place at Green Haven Memorial Gardens.