CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ernest W. Manauzzi, 69, died Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

Ernie was born February 9, 1952, in Ellwood City, Pennsylvania, a son of Theresa Nash Simko and Vincent Manauzzi.

He was very proud to have served in the Army and Navy.

Ernie enjoyed playing his guitar, singing and playing volleyball but most of all spending time with his family.

Ernie leaves his sister, Miracle (Mario) Petrino; his special cousins, Michelle (Robert) White and Stan Miller; brother, Mitch Charles and many beloved cousins and loyal friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Theresa Simko; father, Vince Manauzzi; brother, Vincent Manauzzi; niece, Tressa Petrino; aunts, Jean Miller and Marlene White; cousin, Ronna White and his beloved family cat, Taz.

Ernie’s family especially wants to thank all his care providers, especially, Janie, Trish, Kandice, Cassidy, Leah, Jamie, Nurse Taylor, Dr. Casacchi and the staff at Mercy Health for all their care and compassion.

Private services were held for Ernie.

Arrangements are by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home, Boardman-Canfield Chapel.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Ernest Manauzzi, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, January 7 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.