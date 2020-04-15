Ernest Formichelli, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ernest “Ernie” Formichelli, 67, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020, following a one-year battle with cancer.

Ernie was born August 22, 1952, in Youngstown, the son of Peter and Irene Leone Formichelli.

He was a 1970 graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School and in 1976, he graduated from Youngstown State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Education.

“Mr. Form” began his career as an educator in 1976 at Cardinal Mooney High School, where he was the chairman of the History Department. During his 36 years at Cardinal Mooney, “Form” coached freshman football and tennis. A countless number of those student athletes earned local and state honors during his tenure. Coach Formichelli was instrumental in the growth of the tennis program at Cardinal Mooney. After many years of utilizing Mill Creek MetroParks tennis facilities as a home court, “Coach Form” served as the driving force in raising private funds for the construction of the school’s own tennis facilities.

Ernie was a gifted musician, well known for his beautiful voice, which he shared not only during many religious services but also as a member of the band “The Executive Collection,” performing at community events, dances and wedding receptions for almost three decades.

He is survived by his wife, the former Victoria “Vicki” Scavina, whom he married June 16, 1990; his children, Angela Marie Formichelli and Anthony Joseph Formichelli; sister, Janet Formichelli and husband, Art Rothenberg; brother-in-law, Dr. Michael (Leona) Scavina; nephew, Michael John Scavina and niece, Alaina Rebecca Scavina.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Due to the current health threat caused by the novel coronavirus, a celebration of Mr. Formichelli’s life, and funeral services will be announced at a later date.

He will be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery, Youngstown.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home, Boardman-Canfield Chapel, 3701 Starrs Centre Drive, Canfield, OH 44406.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests any memorial contributions be made to the donor’s charity of choice.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Ernest “Ernie” Formichelli, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, April 16, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.