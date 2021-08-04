Eric T. Stevens, Sr., Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eric T. Stevens, Sr., 49, died unexpectedly Sunday, August 1, 2021, at home.

Eric was born August 3, 1971, in Warren, the son of Walter H., Sr. and Genevieve M. Patrick Stevens.

He was a graduate of Western Reserve High School and was a self-employed mechanic and carpenter.

In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, hunting and spending time with his family. Eric also was an avid Cleveland Browns fan.

Eric is survived by his wife, Lisa Hall Stevens, whom he married May 17, 2013; his mother, Genevieve Stevens; seven daughters, Ashley Byers, Kaitlynn Stevens, Emily Moon, Brianna Hall, Nicole Echelberger, Brittany Stevens and Anastasia Stevens; three sons, James Sherosky, Eric Haas and Brayden Stevens; his sister, Marcell Gore; brothers, Walter Stevens III, Rodney Trader, Charles Trader, Daniel Goncz and Ryan Goncz and sister, Jennifer Goncz and six grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father; brother, Timothy Stevens; sister, Sheila Krause and infant twins.

Family and friends may call Saturday, August 7, 2021, from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m., at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Jackson-Milton Chapel. A funeral service will follow at 4:00 p.m.

