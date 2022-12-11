AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Enrico “Ricky” D’Annunzio, 66, died peacefully Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Hospice House.

Ricky was born May 7, 1956, in Youngstown, the son of Mario and Nina DeArcangelis D’Annunzio.

He was a 1974 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School.

He worked as a cook for Wedgewood Pizza for 25 years, until retiring.

In his spare time, Ricky enjoyed going to the casino, betting on horses and watching football, especially his beloved Pittsburgh Steelers.

He is survived by his cousins, Filomena Riccioni, Adeline (Mike) Christy, Dino (Michelle) Pellegrini, Anthony (Pauline) Pellegrini and Joey DeArcangelis; his godson, Dominic Pellegrini and his furry companion, Ripply.

He was preceded in death by his parents; cousin, Michael DeArcangelis and several aunts and uncles.

Family and friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 12, 2022, at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Enrico D’Annunzio, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, December 12 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.