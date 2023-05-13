AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Emmanuel (Lolly) Nick Ellinos, 79, died unexpectedly Monday, May 8, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

Emmanuel was born May 15, 1943, in Youngstown, the son of Nick and Kaliope (Pikos) Ellinos.

He was a graduate of Campbell Memorial High School.

He worked for General Motors until he retired. Emmanuel was a proud member of the UAW Local 1112.

Emmanuel enjoyed fishing, watching the Dallas Cowboys and restoring old cars. He also enjoyed relaxing on the front porch and gardening. Most of all, Emmanuel loved being with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Emmanuel’s beloved wife, Diane (Ferguson) Ellinos, whom he married April 8, 1970, died February 15, 2023.

He is survived by his son, Nick Emmanuel (Jennifer) Ellinos of Kentucky; grandchildren, Emmanuel Nick Ellinos, Alexis Celeste Ellinos, Devin James White and Joseph Russel Esker; great-grandchildren, Jaxtyn and Nova Esker; nephew, Michael (Chryse) Ellinos; nieces and nephews, Raelynn Ellinos, Nick Ellinos, Kaliope Koulianos, Celeste (Michael) Maillis, Maria (Dale) Rosensteel and Anthony (Despie) Koulianos; sister-in-law, Linda (Gaudio) Ellinos; many other nieces and nephews and many great-nieces, and nephews

Emmanuel was preceded in death by his father, Nick Ellinos; his mother, Kaliope (Pikos) Ellinos; his sisters, Sylvia (Tula) Ellinos and Anna (Bebba) Koulianos and brother, Michael Ellinos.

Per Emmanuel’s wishes, there will be no services.

The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to Richard and Tony Smith and Nancy and Joey Zetts.

Professional arrangements are being handled by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel

