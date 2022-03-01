YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Emalou Thistlewaite, 85, died Sunday, February 27, 2022.

She was born August 1, 1936, in Youngstown, a daughter of Edward and Mary Gething Brennen.

Emalou was a graduate of Chaney High School.

She dedicated her life to being a loving wife, mother and homemaker.

She married Vernon D. Thistewaite Jr., on August 6, 1955; he preceded her in death September 1, 2018.

Emalou is survived by a daughter, Lisa Rabi of Tipp City; two sons, Vernon Thistlewaite III of Youngstown and David Thistlewaite, Sr. of Akron and seven grandchildren, Samantha, Rashad, Shadi (Lauren), James, Vernon, Aaron and David, Jr.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Anne B. Thistlewaite and her brother, Ralph Brennen.

Emalou’s funeral service will be celebrated at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, March 3, 2022, at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel. Calling hours will be held one hour prior to the service, 1:00 – 2:00 p.m.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Emalou, please visit our floral store.