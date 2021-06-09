Elva J. Vargo, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elva J. Vargo, 76, died Sunday, June 6, 2021, at her residence

Elva was born April 5, 1945, in Erie, Pennsylvania, a daughter of John and Elvena Chase Borkoski.

She attended Harborcreek High School.

Before moving to Youngstown, Elva owned and operated a private cleaning business in Erie.

She was a parishioner of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish in Niles.

Elva is survived by her husband, Vince Vargo, whom she married July 4, 1969; her son, John Adolphson of Erie; daughter, Mindy (Rob) Stout of Berlin Center and three grandchildren, Andrew and Rachael Adolphson of Erie and Hannah Baker of Northeast, Pennsylvania.

In addition to her parents, Elva was preceded in death by her sisters, Nancy DeMoss and Sherry George and granddaughter, Cassandra Elizabeth Stout.

Per Elva’s wishes, there will be no services.

Arrangements handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes.

