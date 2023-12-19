BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elsie C. Maloney passed away peacefully in her home on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

She was born on July 14, 1922, in Cincinnati, Ohio the daughter of Arthur and Esther Reinschmidt Lathrop.

After graduating from Austintown Fitch High School, Elsie held various office jobs until beginning her career as a bookkeeper, and ultimately as office manager for Mayo and Orvets Real Estate. Her unwavering commitment to her work was evident, as she dedicated an impressive 52 years of service to the company. She retired in 2012 at the age of 89, leaving behind a legacy of professionalism and integrity.

She served as the treasurer and co-op of Applewood Acres Condo Association. Furthermore, Elsie played an active role in organizing her Fitch class reunion committee, fostering lifelong friendships and cherished memories among classmates.

Elsie had many hobbies and interests which allowed her to truly embrace life’s joys. She loved skating, dancing, and music, and would often attend concerts where she could immerse herself in the magic of live performances.

Family was incredibly important to Elsie, and she fondly reminisced about the countless family trips to Farmer Jim’s alongside her beloved nieces and nephews. Creating lasting memories through numerous cruises was another highlight that brought immense joy into Elsie’s life.

Elsie had a special place in her heart for all animals, but especially for her dogs. She proudly owned and cared for many of them over the years, most recently her beloved Minnie. She would occasionally leave family events early over concern for her babies, oftentimes sneaking some food into her pockets as a special treat.

Elsie is preceded in death by her husband, Martin T. Maloney, whom she married in 1944 and who sadly passed away in 1963. She is also preceded in death by her brothers, Roy, George, and James Lathtrop; as well as her nieces, Mary Riebe and Barb Maloney; along with nephews, Thomas Maloney and William Maloney. Elsie leaves behind her nieces, Sandi Dyke of Canfield, Yoyance May of Florida, Danasha Lathrop of Ashland, Cookie Pauline of Struthers, Theresa Durkin of Florida, Margaret Lorenzi of Boardman, and Anne M. DiTullio of Florida and nephews, Robert M. Maloney of Akron and Timothy P. Maloney of Boardman.

Services for Elsie will take place at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel. The visitation will occur on Friday, December 22, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 12:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made in Elsie’s memory to the Humane Society.

Finally, the family would like to recognize the exceptional care and compassion provided to Elsie by the caregivers and staff from First Light and Care Builders in recent years; with special thanks to Laura Wylie, who treated her like family from the very first day.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, December 20 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.