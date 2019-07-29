Elnora “Cookie” Herman, Austintown, Ohio – Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTribues) – A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, July 30 at 6:00 p.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown, for Elnora “Cookie” Herman, 76, who died Thursday, July 25 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

Elnora was born August 16, 1942, in Youngstown, the daughter of Thomas “Tim” and Helen (Baluch) Glaros.

She attended South High School and worked in the shipping department at Youngstown Lithograph for many years until retiring in 2008.

Elnora is survived by three sons, Gregory Herman, Frank Herman and Timothy Herman, all of Youngstown and her companion’s daughter, with whom she was very close, Betty (Jim) Leone of Canfield.

She was preceded in death by her parents; former husband, William Herman and her long-time companion, Walter Labozan.

Family and friends may call on Tuesday, July 30 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown.

